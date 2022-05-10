Musk recently concluded a $44 billion deal to acquire the Twitter platform, calling himself “Freedom of Expression.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Musk added that the decision to permanently ban Twitter was “wrong and stupid.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his main trumpet days before the end of his presidency, and comes after years of controversy over how social media companies manage the accounts of powerful global leaders.

Trump was permanently suspended from “Twitter”, shortly after the riots on January 6 in the US Capitol, and “Twitter” indicated in his decision “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Musk said the decision strengthened Trump’s views among supporters of the political right, describing the ban as a “moral mistake and totally stupid.”