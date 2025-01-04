The truck with which Jabbar drove into the crowd in New Orleans, with a Daesh flag Networks

Trump suggests that immigration laxity is to blame, but the perpetrator of the attack was born in Texas



01/04/2025



Updated at 05:31h.





Before the New Year’s terrorist massacre in New Orleans, US federal authorities had warned of a disturbing resurgence of the jihadist ideology of the Islamic State (Daesh)reflected in the arrests of American citizens and immigrants who were planning attacks in the territory…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only