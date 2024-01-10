In recent days, a terrible tragedy occurred in the city of Los Polvorines, Argentina, when a 27-year-old young man, who apparently suffered from psychiatric disorders and addiction problemskilled his father in cold blood.

According to information from the Police, the young man had argued with his father over money problemswhich led to attacks on the man, who reportedly refused to give him the cash.

According to information from the local newspaper The nationthe incident occurred on January 6 at night, when Diego Iocca arrived at the home of his father, Eduardo Iocca – who was 58 years old – and dealt him a series of blows, which caused the man to lock himself in a room to ask his wife who was working at the time for help.

The woman arrived home some time later to find a terrible scene.: Her husband was lying lifeless on the floor. On the other hand, his son, 27 years old, was in the bathroom of the house trying to clean his father's blood that had been splashed on him.

By seeing the horrible crime of which her husband had been a victimthe woman immediately called the emergency line and a few minutes later the authorities arrived, who identified the perpetrator of the crime by a small stain of blood that he had on his ear and had forgotten to clean.

In addition, the Police also found several items of clothing filled with blood in a bag at the scene, which belonged to the alleged aggressor.

A voice ordered me to kill my father

The young perpetrator of the crime tried to avoid all blame and pointed out that together with his father “they had been victims of a robbery and that Eduardo had been murdered by a thief.”

However, until a few hours ago the young man's confession about the murder of his father was known, alleging that “a voice ordered him to kill him“.

The man also indicated in his confession before the prosecutor of Malvinas Argentinas, Silvia Bazzani González, that he 'finished off' his father with a hammer.

Because Diego Iocca was admitted to a mental health center and could only leave on weekends to visit his family, an emergency psychiatric evaluation was performed before the hearing. The specialists concluded that he was in a position to give an investigative statement.

Finally, the autopsy performed on the father's body determined that the victim was murdered “by multiple stab woundsin particular one that hit him in the heart.” The young man was charged with the crime of homicide aggravated by the bond.

*With information from La Nación / Argentina (Grupo de Diarios América, GDA)

