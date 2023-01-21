The protesters placed a banner reading “The government kills animals” next to the dead 14-year-old lion “Zeus”.

The owners of the “Los Angeles City Zoo”, located about 470 km south of the Chilean capital, Santiago, blame the Agriculture and Livestock Authority for the lion’s death because of its treatment of the animals, according to Reuters.

For its part, the Agriculture and Livestock Authority said the protest represented a “violation of the dignity” of the animal and that it would consider taking legal action against the zoo, which it accused of “inappropriate handling of animals”.

