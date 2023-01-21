By overturning that national law, which was enshrined in the ruling in the Roe v. Wade, states are allowed to make their own decisions about their abortion laws again. Twelve states have since almost completely banned abortion.

The activists who participated in the March for Life on Friday want other states to follow suit. “We are not there yet,” said Jeanne Mancini, the president of the organization that organized the march. “We will keep walking until abortion is unthinkable.”

One of many speakers at the rally, incoming Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy also expressed his support for the anti-abortion movement in a statement promising that the new Republican majority in the House will stand aside of the opponents of abortion. "While others raise their voices in anger and hatred, you walk with prayers, benevolence, camaraderie, compassion and dedication to the defense of the most defenseless in this country," McCarthy said.

