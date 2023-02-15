According to the official Turkish Anatolia News Agency, the Turkish woman was able to withstand about 9 days, which she spent under the rubble in the state of Adi Yaman, in the south of the country.

And video clips of Fatima’s extraction were monitored by a Turkish team, and after her exit, a number of her relatives embraced her, amid mixed feelings of joy and amazement, before she was transferred to a nearby hospital.

At least 35,000 people were killed and more than 105,000 injured in Turkey, as a result of two powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, according to the latest official figures.

Rescue teams from several countries, along with Turkish paramedics, are still trying to extract survivors from the rubble of demolished buildings in Turkey.