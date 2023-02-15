Marlos Moreno He had an explosive appearance in Colombian professional soccer. He shone in his first games with National Athletic and was part of the squad that won the 2016 Copa Libertadores, with Reinaldo Rueda as coach.

Marlos was so good that even that year he was called up to the Colombian National Team, with which he played in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Copa América Centenario, in which the team he led Jose Pekerman he finished in third place.

Some came to compare Marlos with Faustino Asprilla and the player himself believed that he could surpass him. “They say that we have a similarity in the game, but with the goals that I have in the short and long term, I think I will be better than Asprilla,” he said in La Paz, before playing against Bolivia in the qualifiers.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Moreno was transferred to Manchester City in exchange for 5.5 million euros in 2016, but was never able to play for that club. He went from loan to loan without consolidating in any club.

Six years without consolidating in any team

Marlos’ career includes steps through Deportivo de La Coruña (2016/17), Girona (2017), Flamengo (2018), Santos Laguna (2019), Portimonense (2019/20), Lommel, from Belgium (2020/21), KV Kortrijk, also from Belgium (2021/22) and Troyes (2022).

Now, at the age of 26, Moreno is getting ready to join the tenth club of his career: he will be with Konyaspor, from the Turkish first division. The team is in eighth place in the Super League of that country.

🟢⚪️ Konyaspor has a princely accord with: ✅ Mahir Emreli 🇦🇿, attacker of Dinamo Zagreb, will sign on loan with OA of €1M.

✅ Marlos Moreno 🇨🇴, l’ailier de l’ESTAC Troyes, will sign en prêt jusqu’à la fin de la saison. 🏥 Visit medicale ce soir!🔗 @HuseyinTurgutTH pic.twitter.com/v9qMGrMBZ5 — MercatoTR 🇹🇷 (@MercatoTR) February 13, 2023

With 142 games played and 15 goals in the six and a half years that have passed since he left Nacional, Moreno now has a new opportunity to try to get closer to what he hinted at in the early years of his career.

SPORTS

