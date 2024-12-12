Euthanizing an animal is one of the most complicated actions any veterinarian can face. This procedure is done to end your life quickly and without suffering. He is usually given a lethal injection while he is sedated.

Euthanasia is usually resorted to when the pet has a terminal disease or a condition that causes a unbearable pain and it has no cure.

Terminal illnesses such as cancer, organ failure.

Chronic pain that cannot be controlled with medications.

Serious injuries that cause strange suffering.

This process is very hard for both owners and professionals, but sometimes there is no other option. However, the veterinarian known on social networks as Pablo vet has published a video in which it is shown angry about what some customers do regarding this topic. «Today I want to talk to you about euthanasia. It will help me to inform you and to vent,” he says.

A veterinarian clarifies when owners should resort to euthanasia of their pets

Pablo vet explains that lately he has seen that many clients have asked him to practice euthanasia of pets that do not need it. «What you cannot do is make an appointment with a veterinarian if the animal is healthy. You may have a pathology, but if it has treatment, it cannot be done legally,” he says.









The professional emphasizes that this procedure can only be applied “when the patient’s ailment has no solution and it is better to end that suffering.” “In fact, the term itself means ‘death with dignity'”he adds.

«As long as there is a solution to cure or alleviate the ailment, the animal cannot be euthanized, even if you are the owner and consider that you can do whatever you want with your animal, but no veterinarian should perform euthanasia on an animal that only needs treatment to have quality of life»

«You cannot try to euthanize an animal because you don’t want to pay for treatmentyou don’t want to test him… Don’t come to me saying ‘I love him very much, but don’t let him suffer’. If your animal is suffering, it is because you don’t want to take on the responsibilities that come with it», he declared indignantly.

Pablo vet asks that those owners who consider euthanasia Make sure you have “expended all cartridges”. “Any veterinarian with a minimum of ethics is not going to perform it on a healthy animal,” he says.