Join the conversation: ‘Work cooperatives, the business model for the entrepreneurs of the future’

More and more citizens, especially among young people, are looking for jobs with a purpose, which allows them to develop a career in companies aligned with their values, with a positive social impact and, in addition, for their opinion to be taken into account in decision making.

A utopia? On the contrary: a reality with a lot of history behind it, centuries old, and especially rooted in Spain. The formula that meets these requirements is called work cooperatives, one of the most prominent exponents of the social economy, a way of doing business that puts life and the planet at the center and that seeks to improve society through activity. economic with values.

Despite the fact that cooperativism has great strength in Spain, and that the entire social economy adds up to a turnover equivalent to 10% of the GDP, employment offices, economic planning tools and official visions of the economy tend to skirt it. by privileging the market economy, which prioritizes private benefits and the power of capital, and which is often presented as if it were the only one possible.

And despite this, work cooperatives have shown great resilience in the years of crisis, in which they have strengthened an ecosystem of mutual aid that has allowed them to develop projects of great ambition and innovative financial tools to support new initiatives.

Given the rise of entrepreneurship, work cooperatives are becoming an option that is not only possible, but especially appropriate to face the great current social challenges and attract a good part of the talent that aspires to align work with their values ​​and be taken into account. .

To contribute to the promotion of this model, which benefits both the entrepreneur and society as a whole, elDiario.es organizes an analysis table to publicize how it works and provide tools to help start a cooperative. ‘Work cooperatives: the business model for the entrepreneurs of the future’ will take place next Thursday, December 19, at 6 p.m.. They will participate in the conversation Luis Miguel Jurypresident of the Spanish Confederation of Associated Work Cooperatives (Coceta); Paloma Belprofessor at the Complutense University of Madrid, expert in social economy; and Miguel Navarrotechnical architect and partner of the Rebive cooperative, focused on circular economy and sustainability, moderated by Pere Rusiñolpartner and editor of the magazine Economical alternatives and collaborator of elDiario.es.

