Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister of Defence, revealed the details of the “mysterious incident” by saying:
- The UNIFIL soldiers were on what is considered a regular route from UNIFIL’s area of operations in southern Lebanon, heading towards Beirut, when the incident occurred in Akabiyeh late on Wednesday night.
- Two armored vehicles separated from each other (on the way). A hostile mob, I think that is the only way we can describe them, surrounded one of the two vehicles and fired shots at it.
- This was not expected, yes there has been some tension on the ground between Hezbollah forces and UNIFIL in recent months but nothing like that.
The second soldier is still in critical condition in a UN-run hospital and underwent surgery.
It is not yet known who is behind this attack, nor has any party claimed responsibility.
Reactions to the “painful” incident:
- Hezbollah offered its condolences on Thursday and denied to Reuters its connection to the incident.
- UNIFIL said it was coordinating with the Lebanese army and had launched an investigation, but details remained “few and inconsistent.”
- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged all parties to exercise wisdom and patience. The Lebanese army offered its condolences, but did not give any details.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Lebanon, Abdullah Bou Habib, offered his deep condolences to the government and people of Ireland, expressing his regret for this painful incident, and his confidence that a “careful” investigation had been launched by the Lebanese authorities, with the participation of UNIFIL forces, to uncover all the circumstances of the incident in order to hold those responsible accountable.
- The French Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack.
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the death of an Irish peacekeeper, calling for a quick investigation by the competent authorities to find out the facts related to the incident and the need for accountability.
