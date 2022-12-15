what happened?

Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister of Defence, revealed the details of the “mysterious incident” by saying:

The UNIFIL soldiers were on what is considered a regular route from UNIFIL’s area of ​​operations in southern Lebanon, heading towards Beirut, when the incident occurred in Akabiyeh late on Wednesday night.

Two armored vehicles separated from each other (on the way). A hostile mob, I think that is the only way we can describe them, surrounded one of the two vehicles and fired shots at it.

This was not expected, yes there has been some tension on the ground between Hezbollah forces and UNIFIL in recent months but nothing like that.

The second soldier is still in critical condition in a UN-run hospital and underwent surgery.

It is not yet known who is behind this attack, nor has any party claimed responsibility.

Reactions to the “painful” incident: