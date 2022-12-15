HS Turku | Gifts are packed in a warehouse in Turku for Kharkiv – “We want to give children Christmas”

Through the volunteer group piloted by the couple from Turku, dozens of aid transports have gone to Ukraine. People have even donated cars.

A truck the sounds of loading echo in the cool hall in Turku’s Paimala. Christmas papers and pre-wrapped gifts peek out from the stacks of boxes. They are going to children living in the middle of war.

“We want to give the children Christmas. We collect toys, which are packed here on the spot in gift wrap and sent to Ukraine to places where it is difficult at the moment,” says Yevhenia Sayanna.

Some of the packages are lifted into a truck that is loaded in the hall, which collects goods to be sent to Kharkiv.

“This is a supplement to the load of the city of Turku,” says Sayanna.

Leevi Martiskainen (left) and Daniel Peralta, who are studying logistics at the Turku Vocational Institute, loaded goods into a truck with professional instructor Sami Uggeldahl, which will later leave for Kharkiv.

Harkova is a sister city of Turku. In addition to gifts, the truck is loaded with, for example, a hospital bed and warm clothes.

Children’s Christmas presents are taken to Ukraine separately in two cars. Volunteers have acquired cars for Ukrainian soldiers. First, however, the cars are harnessed for gift transport.

Sayanna says that the volunteers have managed to buy 15 cars since the start of the war. Money has been collected for the cars. In addition, private individuals have donated four cars. According to Sayanna, there would now be a need especially for four-wheel drive.

The car going to Ukraine is filled with packages. In the photo, Jaana Virko (left), Maryna Melnytšyk, Yevheniia Sayanna and Natalija Solovei, who provided interpretation assistance.

The gifts are pre-packaged in Turku.

Donations the collecting group does not have an association or organization behind it. Sayanna says that she and her husband started the operation in February in their own home. Later, they got storage facilities and the core group of volunteers expanded to about ten people.

“In the beginning, we didn’t even sleep at night when things were brought to us or we were going to pick them up,” Sayanna describes the beginning of the activity.

On Wednesday, some of the toys were still waiting to arrive in the package.

In the hall, we found many kinds of things, which are meant to make children in Ukraine happy.

Most of the transportation is organized by the volunteers themselves. There is one familiar driver. According to Sayanna, the goods go without intermediaries to a place where they know they will definitely go to the right need and not, for example, to a sale.

He calculates that aid transports have been sent to different parts of Ukraine by volunteers more than 50 times already.

Sayanna has lived in Turku for two years. He is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Sayanna says that her parents and actually her whole family is in Ukraine.

He says that he is worried about the situation in the country, but does not like to talk about it now. Sayanna says that she is aware that there is a war in Ukraine, but she does not want to believe it.

Aid work currently takes up a large part of Sayanna’s time.

“I can, because this takes my thoughts elsewhere,” says Sayanna.

When organizing grants, he watches less news, and volunteering has become a kind of escape.

Yevheniia Sayanna says that people wake up to donate especially when something bigger happens in Ukraine.

Sayanna reminds that help is still needed in Ukraine. There is a need for thermal layers and other warm clothes as well as sleeping bags, battery-operated flashlights, candles and gas heaters. Hospitals, on the other hand, would need medical supplies starting with bandages. In addition, defibrillators, i.e. heart pacemakers, would help.

According to Sayanna, there are moments when people donate less, but whenever a bigger explosion happens in Ukraine, for example, people wake up and start bringing a lot of different donations again.

Correction on 15 December 2022 at 22:25. Corrected the interviewee’s name to Yevheniia Sayanna. Earlier in the story, the name was misspelled as Yevhenija Sajanna.

