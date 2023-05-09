Shot: Russian air defense forces shot down a Tochka-U missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region on the night of May 9

On the night of May 9, a Tochka-U missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over the city of Valuiki, Belgorod Region. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the source, the rocket was launched from the village of Olkhovatka in the Kharkiv region, which is located seven kilometers from the border. The missile was shot down by Russian air defense systems. The publication also cited a photo of the downed Tochka-U.

In March, a Tochka-U missile hit the building of a water utility in Donetsk. There were no casualties as a result.