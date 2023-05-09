Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

The Ukraine war is also the scene of new weapons and technology. A bomb from Russia could now cause problems for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Kiev/Moscow – On the night of March 24, ten of the most modern fighter jets that the Russian Air Force has to offer flew over the north-eastern border of Ukraine. They tested the use of a weapon that had not previously been used in the Ukraine war: glide bombs. As the British daily newspaper The Daily Telegraph reportedthe airdrop weapons should have the potential to significantly influence the course of the war.

Russia’s new weapon made headlines after a fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb over the Russian border town of Belgorod, damaging a building and at least three people.

Russia uses new weapon: glide bombs enable new warfare in the Ukraine war

Glide bombs differ from conventional “falling” bombs in one crucial respect. Each explosive device is equipped with propulsion components – a kind of “wings”. This makes it possible to steer the bomb in a horizontal direction and thus hit targets at greater distances. The effective range of the glide bomb is estimated to be between 50 and 70 kilometers and is therefore significantly higher than that of a conventional bomb.

A Russian MiG-31BM fighter jet of the Pacific Fleet during maneuvers in April 2023. (Archive photo) © ITAR-TASS/Imago Images

Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, told the telegraph, the bombs posed a “very serious threat”. Russian fighter jets, with the help of gliding technology, are now able to avoid risky missions near the front line. According to Ukrainian sources, most of the glide bomb attacks are carried out from a distance of 40 to 50 kilometers inside Russian territory, after which the fighter planes veer to avoid getting within range of Kiev’s air defenses.

This different type of warfare is a setback for the Ukrainian armed forces. Released US intelligence documents revealed that the Ukrainian Air Force was in a poor state. In addition, the defenders on the front lines would only have a small number of long-range anti-aircraft systems, since they were mainly located far behind the front lines to protect the Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine War: Glide bombs could disrupt counteroffensive

Most of the new glide bombs are currently being used on the borders of eastern Ukraine. “Currently, the enemy uses tactical aviation for combat missions along the border with Russia, on the front line and on the seashore. In all these regions, the enemy has been using glide bombs intensively for about a month,” said Colonel Ihnat. At least 20 explosive devices are dropped every day.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

At the moment there are still “problems” in intercepting the sliding explosive devices, reports the colonel. The reason for this is the size of the glide bombs and their integrated jammers, which make timely detection on the radar more difficult. How TheTelegraph reports, war experts suspect the new weapon could force Kiev to make last-minute changes to its plans for the long-awaited “early spring counteroffensive.”

Russian glide bombs vulnerable to fighter jets

The best antidote to the Russian glide bomb, according to Colonel Ihnat, is fighter jets, which have long-range radar and missile systems. This includes, for example, the F-16 fighter jet. “Just one or two F-16s would be enough to deter them, because the Russians would see that there were a few of these things in the air and they would avoid the approach,” says Ihnat.

This means that Ukraine would once again be dependent on help from the West. At the beginning of the year, US President Joe Biden was hesitant to deliver combat aircraft of this type. (aa)