Colombia.- One two-year-old girl was found dead During the night of Sunday, April 3, the body of the minor was found by tourists on the seashore in Santa Marta, ColombiaThe identity of the minor is unknown at this time.

Colombian authorities announced that the body of a girl of approximately two years of age was found lifeless in the tourist area of ​​Santa Martathe body was found by tourists who were walking in the area during the night of April 3.

The director of Colombian Institute of Family Welfare from Santa Marta, Mario Jacobo Ariza Monsalve, confirmed the unfortunate fact, where he mentioned that the body of the approximately two-year-old girl was found in the cabins brisas del mar in Buriticá, a tourist area of ​​Santa Marta.

“The event was recorded from the night of Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the district of Buriticá, in Quebrada Valencia, in the Brisas del Mar cabins, when two tourists were walking along the beach and found the lifeless body of the minor of approximately two years, whose identity is unknown,” commented Ariza Monsalve.

Elements of the Civil Guard arrived at the place of discovery, who confirmed the presence of the body of the minor, so they proceeded to request support from the Sijín laboratories to inspect the body, later it was taken to the coroner to determine how he died. .

So far the identity of the minor is unknown, there is also no report of a missing girl in the sector, so it is expected that a family member can identify her.

“The last report we had of the Police for Children and Adolescents It was at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, and until that time there has been no knowledge of the origin of the minor, nor do we have any knowledge or complaint from any family member, no one has come to claim the body, the causes are still unknown. of the minor’s death. We are waiting for the result of the autopsy that Legal Medicine will advance, but until now we are still waiting to be able to give communication about it, “said Ariza Monsalve.