Nfter the end of the curfew in Lima, demonstrators and police officers in the Peruvian capital fought serious clashes. Angry people burst into the Supreme Court on Tuesday, taking away computers, microwave ovens, chairs and fire extinguishers, radio station RPP reported. Officials fired tear gas into the crowd and eventually drove the protesters back.

President Pedro Castillo had previously lifted the curfew that had been imposed on Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao a few hours earlier. With the curfew, the left-wing head of state wanted to restore public order after days of protests and riots. The national ombudsman called the measure unconstitutional.

Most recently, truck drivers in particular had protested against rising diesel and food prices and blocked country roads in the South American country. The protests were accompanied by riots and occasional looting. Castillo blamed the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine for the economic problems.