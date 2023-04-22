In this number of babelia Several excellent essays stand out. And the disobeyed book of the week is Hello? A requiem for the telephone, in which the Argentine writer Martín Kohan confirms that the use for which the telephone was conceived, to speak at a distance, is disappearing. The book thus constitutes a kind of farewell to Antonio Meucci’s invention, which Graham Bell astutely patented in 1876.

Another relevant volume is Melancholia. Metamorphosis of a political illusion, in which the young thinker and writer Elizabeth Duval argues that the revolution that 15-M brought about in 2011 has weighed down the future of the Spanish left. Duval’s thesis is that this future is melancholy charged with negativity. It would seem that her book speaks of the need to bury those dead before they, infecting us with black bile, take us underground.

Other Nonfiction Books Reviewed by the Experts of babelia are intruders, of Carlos Manuel Alvarez; essential natureby Christian de Quincey; touch the world, by Norbert Bilbeny; and Before anti-imperialism. Genealogy and limits of a humanitarian tradition, by Josep M. Fradera.

In narrative, they stand out a drifting knightin which Herbert Clyde Lewis narrates the despair of a banker who has fallen from a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean; The astronautsby Laura Ferrero; and The details, from Ia Genberg. Finally, in poetry they appear this week sons of danger, by Hasier Larretxea; and of the domain, by Eugène Guillevic.

The essay concisely and accurately covers the history, uses and dynamics of a means of communication in the process of disappearing. Criticism by Mercedes Cebrián. The chronicle of the Cuban dissident, which narrates the confinement in Havana in 2020 in favor of the release of rapper Denis Solís, is a good book about the umpteenth protest without consequences on the Caribbean island. Criticism by Karelia Vázquez. The reconstruction of the memory of oblivion, of the family as the most real invented place, keeps the reader tied to Laura Ferrero's novel, despite its unambitious ending. Criticism of Carlos Zanon. In his poetic story, Hasier Larretxea gives voice to the different sexualities that claim their right to fly. Criticism by Luis Bagué Quílez. In her essay, the thinker urges to put aside the nostalgia for the past decade and relieves the left so that it can move forward without moralism. Criticism by Jordi Amat. This late book by the French poet, an author almost unpublished in Spain and sometimes eclipsed by other writers of his generation, is an excellent opportunity to discover his work. Criticism by Edgardo Dobry. The lucid and prodigious story of Herbert Clyde Lewis explores three narrative paths to tell the desperation of a knight who fights to survive after falling into the water. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu. In her autobiographical, historical and self-absorbed memory, Ia Genberg investigates what is her own through what is foreign, but she does not broaden the readers' vision of the world with her sobering denouement. Criticism of Marta Sanz. The art lessons of the Catalan Ethics professor illustrate the motivations that guide the artist: "Beauty is always rebellious." Criticism by Angela Molina. The new essay by the American philosopher proposes to revolutionize the epistemology of modern science in a turn that allows nature to be perceived as something sacred. Criticism of Juan Arnau.

Although it does not fall within the genre, the last book that won the Anagrama de Ensayo, the work of Josep M. Fradera, is an excellent example of highly researched. Criticism by Jordi Canal.

