I heard, one of these mornings in Day by daythat during the visit of Juan Carlos I to Sanxenxo, the municipality chosen to visit us from his Camelot in Abu Dhabi, no photo call and that the only images that could be obtained of the monarch would be during the walk through the boat dock where he will train for the regattas.

These would be the keys to the match. The imperfect division between the public and the private of a visit that does nothing more than navigate between those concepts. Dock yes. photo call, No. I would like to delve into why we write photo call. This is another surprising confusion, because despite including the term call (called, in English), its true nomenclature in that language is Step and Repeat. Something I learned during my days in Miami working for Hispanic television. It is the genuine way of calling this exercise of standing up and repeating a pose before the photographers gathered for a promotional event. He photo call It would be the background stamped with the logo of the sponsoring company in front of which you pose.

But let’s go back to the jetty, which is also a sponsored stage, floating and not always accessible, unless you are a member of a yacht club like the one headed by Pedro Campos (how much have we missed his wife and her not very discreet oxygenated hair on this occasion! , playing the enthusiastic camerawoman of the royal visit!). One more example of cancellation. Only a good boat is more rewarding than a good dock. The sea breeze lifts the spirits, real endorphins and all that sanctifies self-help literature. It can also improve the occasional troubles of a tax-free exile prone to emotional downturns for those who experience it, dragged down by complicated political or economic circumstances. Strenuous weather, added to the boredom of a new, rich desert, without revitalizing regattas which, as many people have assured me, is the reality in an Emirate.

All this must be assumed to understand Juan Carlos I’s determination to visit us, without the intention of living here. He probably likes seeing himself on that dock on the estuary, dizzying the hours before eating a good turbot than cooking it pending the Treasury. Where there is a Galician fish that the tabbouleh is apart!

Juan Carlos I during his second training session aboard the ‘Bribón’, the Sanxenxo, on April 21, 2023. OSCAR CORRAL

The problem is that, in order to exercise that private pleasure, the king emeritus must convince us that he is no longer a public person. And that, deprived of responsibility, octogenarian and innocent by the law of immunity, he can do what he considers. Something that, for many, he has never stopped doing.

Dock yes, photo call No. A complicated balance, not so much because her face stamps millions of one euro coins (currency in which she does not pay taxes) but because she is the only person capable of diverting, for a moment, media attention from Ana Obregón, the only star of the role cuché capable of having three exclusive covers in a month.

In my house, a Galician kitchen, organic in spirit, we are attentive to how expensive it has been for Fox News to support Donald Trump’s insults against a Dominion voting machine factory, pointing out that they were accomplices in the alleged electoral fraud that ripped him off, according to his thoughts, re-election to the presidency of the United States. Rupert Murdoch’s company disbursed in extremis 720 million euros to prevent the continuation of a trial that could leave them in a very bad light due to the lack of veracity expected from a media outlet and make it clear that those responsible contributed to spreading a lie and deceiving their viewers. A bit like Juan Carlos I does, these star presenters, kings of their time slots, now do not speak, do not declare. They roll up the windows of their armored cars and dream of seeing themselves walking through the happy marshes towards their boats. Always afloat.