José Antonio Fernández Lladó, former popular mayor of Alguazas and now also former general director of Highways of the Autonomous Community, constituted in August 2018 a boiler installation, maintenance and repair company, Integás Maintenance, of which he was its sole administrator. After his entry into politics, he put the merchant

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in