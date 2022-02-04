Candidate for rector of the UMU
He heads the only proposal to the Rectorate of the University of Murcia, which will be elected on February 22
The professor of Labor Law José Luján is already the only candidate for the position of rector of the University of Murcia (UMU), which will be voted on February 22. Four years after accepting his first term, Luján admits that issues such as the bonus of approved credits and the decrease in the number of associates are not
Already a subscriber? Log in
Leave a Reply