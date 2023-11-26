The unexpected fact It happened in Tampa, Floridawith the Gold Rush Doubler lottery ticket. In that city was Collin Reed, a thirty-nine-year-old man from Baltimore. During a brief stay in the Sunshine State, he opted to purchase a game ticket. Unexpectedly, he won the top prize, which amounts to a million dollars.

Throughout the United States, many dream of winning the lottery and becoming millionaires. Thanks to the different options and games that exist in the various locations of the North American territory, millions of players frequently try their luck and hope to obtain at least a smaller prize. In this case, Fortune was on the side of the gambler in Florida, who almost without realizing it became a millionaire.

He was traveling in Florida, played the lottery and won

Specifically, The game that Collin Reed won is Gold Rush Doubleras stated WFLA. According to its rules, with the purchase of a ticket the user must scratch and You can become a creditor of different amounts of money, US$1,000,000 being the highest.

Traveling in Tampa for a short time, the man visited a Publix store, the popular supermarket chain that has different branches in the Sunshine State. Seeing the lottery ticket in the box, he paid the US$5 it costs and took it. After scratching off the numbers, he immediately processed the pleasant and unexpected news.

The ticket was sold at a Publix in Tampa, Florida.

With his ticket that he bought almost by chance, Reed became the recipient of the maximum prize of one million dollars. Among the multiple payment options, the bettor decided to receive his prize in one payment, which reduced it to US$685,000. Additionally, as a bonus provided by the lottery, the store that sold the winning ticket will receive compensation of US$2,000.