While the reporter was doing her job covering the arrival of a new batch of evacuees to Jeddah from Sudan, which has been witnessing a conflict for two weeks between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, she found her uncle among the returnees.

In a spontaneous video clip, Yousra was speaking to her companion, saying in English: “Maybe we need to do another interview,” before she added eagerly: “Oh my God, this is my uncle.”

Immediately, the reporter went to her uncle Mohsen, a Sudanese surgeon who also holds American citizenship, and embraced him, then a quick and effective dialogue took place between them in the Sudanese dialect.

In the video, the journalist appeared to say: “Uncle Mohsen. Thank God for your safety. I did not know that you came,” to which he replied: “We moved yesterday.”

Yusra, who could not hold back her tears, added: “What do you feel?” Her uncle replied, saying: “Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds. May He grant you wellness.”

The correspondent told him that she would inform her family that he had arrived safely in Jeddah, and she added automatically: “I will inform my mother. We will gather in Sudan, God willing.”

Tens of thousands of people have fled Sudan over the past days, fleeing the ongoing conflict since April 15 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Despite the adoption of a truce, Khartoum and the Darfur region in western Sudan are still witnessing intermittent acts of violence.

On Thursday, the army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to extend the armistice for another 72 hours, amid regional and international efforts to establish it permanently.