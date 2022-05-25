A three-year-old girl died on Wednesday afternoon in Malaga after a piece of furniture fell on her inside a supermarket. The little girl was playing with her brothers next to the entrance of the establishment, where a locker is located, which fell on the children. The worst stop was the smallest, which was hit in the head. The minor was transferred to the Maternal and Child hospital in the city, where she finally died. The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances in which the fatal accident occurred.

The Emergency service 112 Andalusia received a call around five in the afternoon in which a person warned that there was a seriously injured girl after a piece of furniture fell on her head. She placed the events inside a supermarket on Gordon Street, a Carrefour Market located in the Victoria neighborhood, near the El Ejido university campus. Several local police patrols and health services approached the establishment, which transferred the little girl to the city’s Maternal and Child Hospital in a mobile ICU. The minor was treated in the Emergency Department for a traumatic brain injury, but the professionals could not do anything to save her life. Late in the afternoon they confirmed her death.

Agents of the Scientific Police of the National Police yesterday inspected the establishment, which closed after what happened, and have opened an investigation to try to find out how the accident happened. According to SUR, the girl’s mother was in the checkout line to pay for her purchases while her daughter played with her two brothers next to the store’s slogan, a short distance away. At that moment, the circumstances are not yet known, the piece of furniture tipped forward and, although the two older children were unharmed, the youngest was hit in the head, an injury that ultimately caused her death.