Thousands of people have passed through La Peza to experience an electronic music party that has not stopped since last Friday / pepe marin

Cars, caravans or even trucks crowd the shoulders of the access road to La Peza on what is already the fifth consecutive day of the illegal rave party that has been held in the municipality since last 30th. Hundreds of people go in and out continuously on foot from the enclosure in which the Civil Guard prevents the passage of vehicles.

Once inside, numerous caravans and tents crowd around the four stages, where the music booms non-stop. “We arrived last Thursday and here we are going to continue,” says one of the girls from Barcelona present at the rave.

The party has brought together people from different parts of Spain and other countries, such as France, Italy, Portugal or Ireland who, far from leaving, affirm that they will continue until their bodies hold out or boredom overcomes them. “We do not harm anyone and we have everything clean,” they add.

Improvised kitchens occupy the streets that they have formed in the interior with their own vehicles and where they rest to share the food that they themselves make. Numerous makeshift stalls selling hot dogs, hamburgers or crepes complete a space that also sells clothes, accessories, soaps or even tattoos.

Although officially the party should have ended on the 2nd and some of them have left, the majority affirm that they will continue until next Thursday.

Many of them arrived between December 30 and 31 and found out about the organization of the event through friends and chat groups, in which they affirm that it has been the best organization in recent years -the last one was held in Almería – Since around noon they stop the party to collect garbage and keep the place clean. A place where they have even organized a circus show in the afternoon with jugglers and fireworks.

Groups of friends of all ages with their pets, couples, some of them even with their children, currently live in the place in beds and makeshift homes surrounded by bars where they can buy drinks and food. “We have only occupied an outdoor space,” they say.

For the moment, the Civil Guard does not raise the possibility of evacuating the land, although the controls extend throughout the access road to the municipality



The event has also attracted inhabitants of the surrounding towns who, upon finding out about the party organized on the outskirts of La Peza, have traveled to the place.

The mayor of the town, Fernando Alvárez, affirms that the situation remains exactly the same as when it began last Thursday, although he indicates that the music has increased, but that he hopes that it will dissolve in the next few days as soon as possible.

For the moment, the Civil Guard does not raise the possibility of evicting the land, although the controls extend throughout the access road to the municipality. In addition, another entrance has been established on the highway of the municipality of Cortes and Graena through which attendees access on foot after control by the authorities. A point where the road is completely occupied by trucks and cars that clog the arrival on foot for about a kilometer.