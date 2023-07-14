In politics there are never coincidences and good intentions always have justifiable suspicion. The presence in Culiacan of the national president of the PRD, Jesús Zambranoit was not precisely to promote the local construction of the Broad Front for Mexico. He also did not come alone to participate in a forum on the agricultural problems of Sinaloa. That’s just justifications.

The leadership of PRD is trying to build a third electoral option. The policy it is smell, sense of opportunity and knowing how to read the signs. Jesús Zambrano and Héctor Melesio Cuén met and they talked for a long time in privatelooking for political agreements different from those that already exist in the opposition alliance. The PRD and the PAShave plenty of reasons to explore this possibility.

The Aztec Sun Party does not have the political attention it believes it deserves within the broad front. It is considered ignored. PRI and PAN They are the protagonists of everything. They make agreements, decide, make commitments and negotiate with social organizations. And they do it, practically without taking into account the PRD. That is why they are dissatisfied.

For his part, he PAS It is in a very complex moment. His political relationship with Brunettebut insists on its commitment to Adam Augusto Lopez. But it is clear that this relationship is getting colder every day. The presidential hopeful no longer needs the PAS. It is preferable for him to have the governor at his side, since this generates greater electoral benefits for him.

So he PAS You run the risk of being left alone in the face of 2024. And that does not bode very well. In Brunette they are no longer interested, and in the broad front they closed the door on him. Neither side sees a benefit in having as an ally the PAS. Politics is totally pragmatic and alliances are a matter of conjunctural convenience.

He PRD is increasingly marginalized, and the PAS more isolated. The interesting thing is that here, in sinaloaBoth parties complement each other quite well. They fit politically. He PRD it has a national registry, but it lacks militancy and electoral structure. Meanwhile, the PAS it has militancy throughout the entity and a good capacity for political mobilization. An alliance between both parties would be beneficial to them.

One would win many votes that it does not have today, and the other would have a national expression that it does not have now either. Among them, there would not be big problems to distribute the candidacies. Hector Melesio he would be a candidate for Senator and would put the candidates for mayors and local councils. He PRDin addition to the votes and greater public resources, would have the federal candidacies.

Nothing and no one can tame politics. The principles do not belong to anyone. So it is likely that sinaloa soon there will be three electoral options: the coalition of Brunettethe Broad Front for Mexico and the alliance PRD-PAS. Let us remember that in politics only everything that cannot be possible is false.

[email protected]

