Dhe University Library of Göttingen is one of the oldest and most prestigious of its kind. Since 1734 it has been collecting and presenting what is now called media units: important manuscripts, important collections, estates of famous scholars such as Carl Friedrich Gauss and Georg Christoph Lichtenberg. It boasts of having created the concept of the modern research library, which has been imitated from Stanford to Saint Petersburg. It is now considered one of the leading research libraries in the country. Does a house like this need a director’s post? One would think: yes.

The library recently received a visit from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on behalf of the university administration. The consultants intend to reduce the library to core tasks that are not defined in more detail, which specifically means that large parts of its administration, such as controlling, human resources or finances, should be integrated into the central university administration. It should also be checked whether the library still needs a director. Optimization and bundling with regard to the resource of time, that means in a paper that has been leaked. After presenting the recommendations in the Senate, the “difficult but necessary” streamlining should be completed by summer 2024.

So it is foreseeable that you will work past each other

It’s not uncommon for restructuring to provoke opposition, and even critics of the plan concede that the university needs to cut corners. However, it is doubted that the conversion would generate the hoped-for synergies, precisely because it was not thought through from a business point of view. “The administrative units with the same name, which are to be interlinked, are often completely different in terms of content,” says a proven expert who does not want to be named. “For example, the research and services group does not develop software for administration, but for research projects by scientists in Göttingen and the Lower Saxony Academy of Sciences in Göttingen, among other things to ensure the digital subsequent use of digital research data required by the third-party funders.”

An institution without its own management, which no longer freely disposes of its staff and its finances, not only becomes leaner, but headless. Departments that are closely related in terms of content would be controlled from outside and foreseeably work past one another.







One could dismiss the plan as a crazy idea of ​​management consultants who have no idea of ​​a modern research library. It is worrying that the university management seems to share their ideas. The university left unanswered the question as to what the Presidium understands by the core tasks of a library. What is meant is probably to limit the library to lending books and media. That would have little to do with the profile of a modern research library. A university library has more tasks today than ever before. It has to digitize its holdings and continually adapt them to new media environments. With the change in the publication sector to Open Access, which everyone wanted, she was given the task of managing the budget for publications and advising scientists on the publication process.

Patent recipes that have not been thought through in terms of content

In addition, it has to represent the interests of the libraries vis-à-vis the major publishers, who are known for their cunning negotiating tactics. The University Library of Göttingen is one of the negotiators in the national licenses negotiated with the major publishers. It is also involved in setting up the national research data infrastructure, a project that the coalition agreement gives high priority to. Around eighty projects are currently running at the library, which in future would have to be administered externally.

Against this background, the recommendations of the consultants seem strangely unrealistic. In the consulting world, libraries are still treated as relics of the Gutenberg galaxy, although this has proven to be a modern myth at the latest with the corona pandemic. At a meeting of the library staff, there was talk of breaking up and winding up. Actually, the proposal is too outrageous to be able to be implemented, says a critic who does not want to be named, this newspaper. He doesn’t want to bet on it.