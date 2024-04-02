President participated in the minister's affiliation with the party and said he hoped she would actively act on the party's agenda

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) that the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, “be a militant whore” from PT. She joined the party at an event held at Circo Voador, in the Lapa neighborhood, in Rio. She is the sister of the councilwoman murdered in 2018, Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ).

During his speech, Lula ruled out that Anielle would be a candidate during the 2024 municipal elections. According to the president, the minister “can build a very important political perspective in the State of Rio de Janeiro”. She was one of the names considered to be vice-president on the ticket with the current mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

“I'm not even going to make any more demands on you, what matters is this: that you're a bitch of a member of this party. You will read the PT manifesto. You need to read the PT manifesto, memorize the PT manifesto so you know the following: these people, when they believe, they go deep”said the president.

The PT member also stated that the party is going through changes and that a new generation is needed prepared to face “an opponent who tells 50 lies a day” –an indirect reference to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We need to learn to deal with this. The PT activist now has to be more courageous, but tougher because now it’s not a joke”he said.

Watch Lula's speech (23m30s):

