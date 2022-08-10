The list of the 10 most wanted and those arrested. González Ghersi is the fourth in the second row. / National Police

The list of the ten most wanted in Spain continues to shrink. There are only seven left in that photographic combo that the National Police distributed on May 30, after the capture this Monday in San Juan de Alicante of Diego Darío González Ghersi, the pederast who had been a fugitive from justice since February 2021, when He was convicted of abusing his five-year-old daughter in 2008, forcing her to watch porn.

According to the Police, locating the fugitive has been “extremely difficult”, because González Ghersi had undergone a great physical change to get away from the images of him distributed by the Police.

In addition to growing a beard and long hair, and dying blonde, he used colored contact lenses, stencils to fake his height, and increased his tattoos to hide the ones he already had.

Despite all these changes, the agents, shortly after the publication of the most wanted list, received information that placed him in the province of Alicante. Finally, the operatives were able to locate him despite the fact that he made continuous changes of address and that he did unskilled jobs to survive and live without attracting attention.

A forger and a moonlighter



Diego Darío González Ghersi is the third captured on the most wanted list after the arrests of Manuel Bellido Moreno a few hours after the photographs were published and of Luis Martínez Calleja on June 8. Bellido was considered the largest currency counterfeiter in Spain and was claimed by eight courts, in addition to having an international extradition order and was captured at a Madrid address after the notice of a citizen who recognized the police image of him.

Martínez Calleja, the country’s best-known alunicero, was not located by a tip-off but thanks to an exhaustive monitoring of the Navalcarnero (Madrid) Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard, which for weeks had been following the movements of the fugitive through houses and properties of friends in the area between Batres and Serranillos del Valle, south of the community.