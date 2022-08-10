The electric cars in Italy they enjoy several incentives including a discount on the car taxthe regional ownership tax on the car (very expensive in Italy): the electric car enjoys complete exemption from payment car tax but let’s see in which regions and for how long. We remind you that the car tax is the car tax managed (and collected) by the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento with the exception of the Regions Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia for which the car tax is paid directly to the Revenue Agency.

Electric car tax, how much it costs and when to pay

The do electric cars pay road tax? Electric cars out of 18 regions (out of 20) They do NOT pay the stamp duty for the first 5 years. From the sixth year onwards, the tax is reduced by 75% and therefore you pay only a quarter of the full fare. A nice benefit! Beware though, if you are resident in Lombardy or Piedmont Owners of electric vehicles are exempt from paying the car tax forever: this is the case where theelectric car NEVER PAYS the car tax.

Electric cars are exempt from road tax for the first 5 years

Electric car tax calculation which varies from region to region

Abruzzo: 25% of 3.12 euros per kW

Basilicata: 25% of 2.58 euros per kW

Calabria: 25% of 2.58 euros per kW

Campania: 25% of 3.12 euros per kW

Emilia Romagna: 25% of € 2.58 per kW

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 25% of € 2.58 per kW

Lazio: 25% of € 2.84 per kW

Liguria: 25% of € 2.84 per kW

Brands: 25% of € 2.79 per kW

Molise: 25% of 3.12 euros per kW

Puglia: 25% of € 2.58 per kW

Sardinia: 25% of 2.58 euros per kW

Sicily: 25% of € 2.58 per kW

Tuscany: 25% of € 2.71 per kW

Umbria: 25% of 2.58 euros per kW

Valle d’Aosta: 25% of 2.58 euros per kW

Veneto: 25% of € 2.84 per kW

When the electric car does NOT pay the car tax

There are actually some cases in which the electric car does not pay the ownership tax, with total discount on the car tax. The requirement is that the‘holder of the vehicle is resident in Lombardy and in Piedmont where precisely the exemption of the car tax for electric carsand it is forever, even after the age of 5 when the car tax is never paid.

Do you pay stamp duty on used electric cars?

Even for the electric car purchased used, the rules we talked about before apply: so if you buy an electric car you must always check the year of registration to understand from when you will have to pay the stamp that we remember you pay in all regions. except Lombardy or Piedmont where it’s free forever.

Regions car tax Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia

The 5-year exemption rule also applies to used electric cars (such as those used in car-sharing)

