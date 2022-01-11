China confined residents of a third city Tuesday as the country battles multiple outbreaks of covid-19 on the second anniversary of the first death recorded by the pandemic.

Since that January 11, 2020, when that disease still did not have a specific name, the covid-19 has caused almost 5.5 million deaths in the world, which has recovered restrictions to stop the advance of the new omicron variant.

In China, which had controlled the initial outbreak in Wuhan with a mix of lockdowns, border closures and massive screening, the spread of new outbreaks has prompted authorities to resume strict measures weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. .

The authorities of the city of Anyang, in the central province of Henan, ordered its five million inhabitants on Monday night to stay at home and not circulate in private vehicles, the official Xinhua agency said.

They thus join the one million people confined since last week in Yuzhou, in the same province, and the 13 million inhabitants of the historic city of Xi’an, which entered its third week of confinement.

A staff member at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility in Tianjin, north China, on January 11, 2022, after 14 million residents were ordered to test.

China registered 110 new local cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, a ridiculous number compared to the hundreds of thousands that emerge daily in countries like the United States.

But the strategy in China is one of maximum prudence, especially in the run-up to the Beijing Games, which begin in February with strict sanitary protocols. The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which follows the same approach, announced Tuesday the closure of preschool and primary education until early February.

For its part, Japan extended until the end of February the harsh border restrictions that prevent almost all arrivals from abroad and announced the reopening of mass vaccination centers in the face of an upturn in cases linked to omicron.

