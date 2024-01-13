Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Two women are said to be responsible for the deaths of more than 20 Russian soldiers. When the police try to arrest them, a shootout breaks out.

Yalta – In December, reports emerged of a poisoning of Russian forces in Crimea. Two women, who are said to have been partisans, became suspected Poisoning soldiers with food and alcohol. Now Russian police units are said to have found the women. After a shootout with the officers, they are said to be on the run.

Ukraine War: Women are said to have poisoned Russian soldiers in Crimea

How Business Insider reported that the police wanted to arrest the two suspected women in the city of Yalta in Crimea. When they came to the women's house, they found that they were “well armed” and “well prepared,” as the portal quoted a report from the Telegram channel “Snuffbox.” The two women are said to have opened fire on the officers and then fled in a car. Three police officers were reportedly killed and two were injured in the shooting. The women's current whereabouts are not known.

The women are said to have introduced themselves as locals and brought the 46 soldiers vodka and food. However, the alcohol and the food are said to have contained large amounts of arsenic, and strychnine is also said to have been found in one of the bottles. A total of 24 soldiers died after eating it, and 11 others were hospitalized, according to a report.

Ukrainian partisans: poison attacks on Russian soldiers

Already reported in October Kyiv Post about Ukrainian partisans attacking Russian soldiers Ukraine war poison. More than 40 Russian forces are said to have been killed in Mariupol as a result, many of them by poisoning. The poison attacks are said to have been possible due to a new personnel rotation “and because the orcs are idiots,” said Mariupol partisans in an interview with the Kyiv Post. The word “orcs” is a derogatory term for Russians.

In addition, according to the medium, Ukrainian partisans are said to be responsible for a mass poisoning attack on Russian occupation troops in July. Two officers were killed and 15 other soldiers were taken to hospital. The armed forces celebrated “Navy Day” in Mariupol. (vk)