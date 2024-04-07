Pimenta (Secom) says that Brazil “will not be the backyard of the extreme right” and Juscelino Filho (Communications) talks about network regulation

The ministers of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentaand Communications, Juscelino Filho, commented this Sunday (April 7, 2024) the inclusion of the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, in the digital militias investigation. The decision was made by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes. The 2 members of the government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke about “sovereignty”.

“We will not be intimidated. Our country is sovereign and no one is going to impose their authoritarian will and enforce the logic that money makes their 'business model' above the Federal Constitution”, he wrote Pepper in your profile on X.

The Secom minister also said that Brazil “it will not be the backyard of the extreme right” is that “Anyone who attacks democracy will be held accountable under the law”.

Below is what Pimenta published:

The Minister of Communications stated, without directly mentioning Moraes' decision, that the “discussion on the regulation of these media advances in the National Congress to ensure greater security in the digital environment and, mainly, combat the dissemination of false information and hate speech”.

“Brazil’s sovereignty must be respected and we cannot allow any external interference that threatens it. We are a democratic country, with constituted and independent Powers. Social media is not a lawless land.”he declared.

MUSK

Elon Musk He asked in the early hours of Saturday (April 6) why minister Alexandre de Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of broad freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named Twitter Files Brazil in reference to the Twitter Files originally published in 2022, after Musk purchased X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days.