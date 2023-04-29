A sudden downpour of water accompanied by strong winds forced the celebration of the Warm Up festival in Murcia to temporarily pause this Saturday afternoon. The organization decided to suspend the celebration of the Temples concert, which was taking place when the rain discharge began, and is holding a meeting to decide the measures to be taken.

The strong storm also caused some problems with the electricity supply in the area and forced attendees to seek shelter. A large group of people took refuge in the building attached to the Víctor Villegas auditorium.

Minutes before the download began, the weather situation began to dominate the public’s conversations. “A drop fell on me,” says a young man, “I have my raincoat in the trunk,” says another when he begins to sparkle. “If it rains, is this cancelled?” Asked two security members. In the first minutes of the festival, the gray sky was only a threat and the sparkle was more of a relief against the heat. When the storm started, the concern began and if this morning the festival-goers were looking for shade, now any corner is valid to escape the rain.

A group of friends from Hellín (Albacete) will appreciate getting wet, who are making their debut at the Warm Up with a not at all refreshing outfit: the red jumpsuit and the masks of the protagonists of ‘La casa de papel’. They sing the hymn of the partisan resistance ‘Bella ciao’ while being photographed next to the characteristic lyrics of the festival.

This year, the organization sought the most ingenious way to avoid queues on the first official day of the festival, after yesterday’s welcome. As if the signs were not enough, an ‘announcement man’ carries a sign on his shoulders indicating where to go to pick up your bracelet if you have just arrived while another colleague reminds the clueless out loud. In front of them, several friends meet again by surprise, they hug each other, and they promise to have a few beers together. This is Murcia. This is the Warm Up.