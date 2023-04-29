For Ferrari, Saturday in Baku ended with a pole and a second place both signed by Charles Leclerc, to which was then added the fifth place achieved by Carlos Sainz. If the Cavallino took the headlines on the flying lap, on the distance Red Bull took the scene again by going out in the “few” laps made during the sprint, further reduced compared to the original distance due to the entry of the Safety Car .

If Saturday’s race can be an appetizer of what could happen tomorrow, the Reds’ chances of fighting for the most coveted result clearly seem to have diminished. Although Ferrari hadn’t let itself be carried away by easy enthusiasm, Friday’s pole position reconfirmed in the shootout had opened the door to a few smiles and a pinch of hope against all logic, because a competitive RB19 was expected in terms of tire consumption.

Before the sprint, the Prancing Horse riders had not yet tried the yellow band compound, with very few references other than those on the hard rubber which are more useful for Sunday afternoons. It was almost a leap in the dark in which Leclerc threw his heart over the obstacle, as often happens, trying to go beyond some limits of the car in order to keep up with those who seemed uncatchable.

Perez’s overtaking actually came quite soon, a couple of laps after the restart, as soon as it was possible to use the DRS. A speed difference that is impossible to bridge and which was already seen yesterday in qualifying, when Red Bull could count on a maximum advantage with the wings wide open of no less than 12 km/h.

Suffice it to say that by observing the data, even with closed wings but still in the slipstream, the advantage Leclerc could count on in terms of top speed was minimal, which then diminished in the last part of the straight due to the derating.

To try to stay in the slipstream, the Ferrari driver had to push in other areas of the track, where the SF-23 had performed well in qualifying. It was an essential element, because as much as the dirty air could be annoying in the central sector, the slipstream effect would have provided an extra element to try to keep Verstappen behind.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t fight too much against Perez, because I just wanted to try and conserve the tyres. I knew this was our weak point. I tried to stay within Perez’s DRS zone, so he could pull me down the straight, but it wasn’t enough, we were losing a bit too much at the end with the degradation; so, let’s see what can be improved tomorrow. And we will give everything,” Leclerc explained after the race.

A perspective also shared by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur: “We probably pushed a little bit more than we expected to keep Perez’s pace, but now we have to figure out exactly where we can improve by tomorrow, because tomorrow will be another story with at least two stints and different compounds”.

However, this required excessive effort on the tyres, particularly when exiting slow corners with the risk of putting the rear axle under stress. Observing the telemetric data of the passages in which Leclerc was still in the DRS area on Perez, it is immediately evident that the Monegasque tried to anticipate his return to the accelerator as quickly as possible.

Sprint Perez-Leclerc telemetry Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

An aspect that can be seen both when exiting those curves which then lead onto long straight sections, such as curve one or curve sixteen, but also in those slower sections such as in the curves preceding the castle areas. It is no coincidence that often at fifteen, one of the most complicated sections of the entire track, Leclerc managed countersteering, precisely because of that desire to get back on the gas as quickly as possible so as not to let Perez escape.

This is not only highlighted with regard to the Mexican, but also with his teammate, Carlos Sainz, who ran a less exciting race away from the podium but more linear in terms of times, especially in the final.

The new asphalt offered more grip than expected, even compared to what Pirelli forecasts on the eve, helping a lot in qualifying. Similarly, the choice to start on that new medium tire saved in free practice provided that small advantage in terms of life compared to all those rivals who, on the contrary, started on a used set. But the verdicts of the race confirmed once again that, at the moment, the Red Bulls seem unassailable except for unforeseen events and racing incidents.

Over a rather short race distance, also taking advantage of Verstappen’s problems, Leclerc was able to try to throw his heart over the obstacle to resist with the leading duo, but on Sunday it will be necessary to think on the basis of a result which, this year, it hasn’t arrived yet. After the Sprint Vasseur talked about maximizing the result, something that didn’t happen in Melbourne: asking the Monegasque to give up the tussle seems almost impossible, but it will be interesting to observe his approach over a potentially longer stint, with his first podium of the season as a true goal.