Monday, June 19, 2023, 4:36 p.m.



Updated 5:49 p.m.

A submersible that regularly transports tourists to the remains of the ‘Titanic’ has disappeared in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, forcing the Boston Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue operation.

The coastguards have confirmed to the British channel BBC the start of this operation. In addition, the members of the Boston Coast Guard themselves have assured that five people were inside the submarine.

The liner is located about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at a depth of 3,800 meters below the sea surface. Its shipwreck occurred in 1912 and resulted in more than 1,500 deaths, although the remains of the wreck were not located until 1985.