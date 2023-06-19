Isola dei Famosi 2023: the previews (cast and competitors) of the final

Tonight, Monday 19 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the tenth (final) episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 will be broadcast, the new edition of the reality show hosted, for the third consecutive year, by Ilary Blasi. Special Envoy to Honduras Alvin. In the studio the commentators Vladimir Luxuria and, for the first time, Enrico Papi. The 16 castaways on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos at the start of the reality show will be divided into three tribes: that of women, that of men and that of couples. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Tonight, Monday 19 June, the final of Isola 2023 will be broadcast on Canale 5. The reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi, with commentators Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria and the correspondent Alvin, has reached its last episode. The time has come to crown the winner among the finalists Pamela Camassa, Andrea Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia, Luca Vetrone and Alessandra Drusian. The episode will begin with a surprise for the castaways and an important verdict. On the one hand Pamela Camassa, Andrea Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia and Luca Vetrone will discover that they have to compete with another competitor, who they believe has been eliminated but is still in the race. We are talking about Alessandra Drusian, who is currently alone on the Ultima Spaggia. Then, space for the first verdict of televoting. A castaway between Cristina Scuccia and Luca Vetrone, in fact, will have to leave the Palapa immediately. It will be up to viewers to decide who to save. After this first verdict, the castaways remaining in the race will have to face a series of tests and flash televoting, which will then lead to the crowning of the winner of the seventeenth edition of the Island of the Famous.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Isola dei Famosi 2023 live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

But it doesn’t end there. The section dedicated to Isola within the site and app Mediaset Infinity it will be the point of reference for fans: live streaming, unpublished clips, photo galleries and news updated daily will allow fans to always stay informed about the events of the programme. In the area dedicated to videos, it will be possible to find exclusive clips and interviews, as well as the on-demand content of the television episodes.