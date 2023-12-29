A Su-35 fighter covered the bomber from Ukrainian aircraft and drove them away

The Su-35 fighter covered the bombers in the special military operation (SVO) zone from aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The pilot promptly detected an enemy strike group in the air and thwarted its plans.

All Russian planes returned to their departure airfield

Su-35S pilot Ivan was supposed to escort and cover the bombers. He revealed the details of his combat mission.

While performing the mission, an enemy strike group was discovered. I targeted this group, approached the command post according to instructions, and set it up to attack. The enemy strike group turned away and stopped performing its mission IvanSu-35S pilot

According to him, the completion of this task allowed all Russian aircraft to return to the departure airfield.

Su-35S called “extremely dangerous” fighter

Rostec previously said that the Su-35S in all characteristics, with the exception of stealth, corresponds to fifth-generation fighters. In particular, the aircraft received AL-41F-1S engines, which allow it to reach supersonic speed without switching to afterburner mode. The Su-35S also carries fifth-generation avionics.

Photo: RIA Novosti

In addition, the fighter has a record range of more than 3,500 kilometers. This was achieved by placing fuel tanks in the fuselage and wing consoles of the aircraft. Due to this, the Su-35S was called “extremely dangerous.”

The Military Watch Magazine article also reported that the Su-35S, which is the most effective Russian fighter, has dozens of aerial victories. They noted that the aircraft is capable of hitting various ground targets, including air defense systems.

Russia doubles production of fighter jets

First Deputy General Director of the Rostec state corporation Vladimir Artyakov said that Russia has doubled the production of Su-35 multirole fighters and Su-34 fighter-bombers for the needs of the Northern Military District.

“Su-30, Su-34, Su-35 – they are very effective on the line of contact and greatly help to carry out [задач] our special military operation,” he said.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Artyakov added that the Su-34 is designed to destroy enemy targets in operational and tactical depth. In addition, it can carry out missions without fighter cover. The super-maneuverable Su-35 fighter is considered a transitional link between the Su-27 and Su-57.