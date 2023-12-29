United States | Nikki Haley, who is running for president, would pardon Trump

The president has the power to pardon federal crimes.

Republicans presidential candidate Nikki Haley says he would pardon the former president Donald Trump, if elected president. Haley commented on the matter on Thursday The Hill according to the magazine.

Trump is facing a number of different criminal charges, both federal and state, and it's entirely possible that one of them could land him a prison sentence. The President of the United States has the right to pardon those convicted of federal crimes.

“I would pardon Trump,” Haley said at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“If he is found guilty, the country's leader must think about what is best for our country. It is not for the best of our country that an 80 year old man goes to jail, it just further divides our country. The best thing for our country would be to pardon him, so that we can move forward as a country and we don't have to talk about him anymore.”

Haley had previously said she would be inclined to pardon Trump.

Former Haley, governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN, has recently been on the rise in the Republican primary polls. In some national polls, he has risen to be the governor of Florida by Ron DeSantis passed as the second most popular candidate.

However, Trump's lead over his challengers is crushing. In national polls, the former president's lead over Haley and DeSantis is about 50 percentage points. In the first primary states, Trump's lead is slightly smaller, but still solid.

Primary elections start in February. Iowa will vote first, followed by New Hampshire.

At the federal level, Trump is accused of unauthorized possession of classified documents and an attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

The most famous example of using the president's right to pardon is from 1974, when he became president Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor Richard Nixon. The controversial pardon meant that Nixon was not criminally responsible for the Watergate scandal.