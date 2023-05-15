The study, which included data from patients infected with the Corona virus, indicated that the “post-Covid-19” syndrome may continue in people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity.

And whoever suffers from sleep disorders, specifically sudden interruption of breathing during sleep, may have an increased risk of developing prolonged post-Covid 19 syndrome, which may exacerbate symptoms of breathing problems that usually accompany Covid, SARS, and severe colds.

This is the conclusion of an American study of NYU Lagoon Hospital University in New York, and the US National Health Initiative, and indicated the significant difference between the response of patients to prolonged symptoms of Corona.

And the study found that the elderly who suffer from sleep apnea have a higher incidence of post-Corona syndrome by more than 70 percent, compared to people who do not suffer from any problem during their sleep.

Sleep apnea is a serious, life-threatening health problem, as breathing stops for up to 10 seconds, several times during sleep, due to obstruction of the airways or lax tissues in the mouth, which increases the risk of brain damage.

As for the post-Covid 19 syndrome, it is a group of symptoms that include coughing, fatigue, and joint pain, and accompanies patients who were previously exposed to Corona and whose condition required staying in the hospital for a period of time.

In this regard, an epidemiologist and associate researcher at Kings College University, Abdel Karim Akziz, told Sky News Arabia: