HS Helsinki | The popular Kirsikkapuisto fell into a terrible condition

In Roihuvuori’s Kirsikkapuisto, there were numerous piles of garbage after the weekend. Helsinki’s urban environment promises that more waste receptacles are coming.

Roihuvuoren In the cherry park, the trees are starting to bloom at a good pace, which has attracted many Helsinki residents to enjoy the colorful view and take selfies in the pink milieu.

A nasty mild phenomenon has also come along.

After the weekend, the park’s trash cans were bulging with disposable containers, plastic bags and food scraps, which had also spread around the trash on the ground.

In the Facebook group of Roihuvuori residents, there was a heated discussion on the subject on Monday, where people wondered if people don’t know how to dispose of their garbage or if there are simply too few waste containers in relation to the number of visitors to the park.

Cherry Park waste management has been carried out in the same way as in previous years, says the project manager Susanna Wall About Helsinki’s urban environment.

Last Friday, temporary rubbish and hollers were brought to the site, and the second batch is coming this Friday. At the same time, a waste pallet is also brought to the site. As a new thing this year, we will try a sorting point for cardboard and bio-waste.

However, according to Wall, the number of visitors has partly caught the maintenance by surprise, because due to the warm weather, the blooming of the cherry trees has begun as if by stealth. The traditional hanami festival is just being celebrated next weekend.

“Apparently, the capacity of the trash cans has not been sufficient compared to the number of visitors last weekend,” says Wall.

According to him, continuous and enhanced maintenance is now being carried out by both Stara and the Roihuvuori club.

Not all the trash could fit in the full trash cans.

How about how did the garbage end up spreading across the country? Can’t people put them in the trash at the end of the picnic?

According to Wall, light plastic or cardboard waste is often not pressed deep enough into the trash can, so the wind may blow it around. Sometimes it’s the birds.

According to Wall, bicycle kiosks in the area may have some influence, which should in principle take their waste away themselves, but which may fill up the trash cans even more.

Wall appeals to people to take their own trash out of the park, especially if the trash cans are visibly full.

“I would hope that if there is a bigger picnic or something, that your own trash would be taken care of. It’s a real pity if they are left on the ground.”