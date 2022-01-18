A 15-year-old student was run over by a driver inside the parking lot of a private school in Ras Al Khaimah, after school hours ended, causing a deep cut in the right driver. In the accident, and the insured insurance company with it, to pay his son Al-Jaber compensation for material, moral and psychological damage as a result of his injury, and the court ordered the defendants to pay the plaintiff, in his capacity as the guardian of the victim, an amount of 20,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages, and obligating them to pay expenses and attorney fees.

In detail, the case papers stated that the first defendant, while driving his vehicle in the parking lot in front of a private school, suddenly swerved and ran over a 15-year-old student, inflicting a severe cut in his right leg, according to the medical report.

She explained that the driver was convicted for not complying with traffic rules, by driving his vehicle without attention and suddenly veering, which led to the accident, and by mistake caused the damage to vehicles and the safety of the student’s body.

And the insurance company pleaded not to accept the case, to file it without a capacity, because the plaintiff did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident, and that the lawsuit was filed in a way other than the path drawn by the law, as the accident occurred by fate, in addition to the fact that the plaintiff does not suffer from health problems, and his condition is stable. After examining him completely, he was discharged from the hospital and is not in need of those valleys, and she requested that the case be dismissed.

The verdict of a partial civil court stated that the medical report issued by the hospital reassures the court of its technical opinion, which it adopts in its judgment regarding the occurrence of a torn wound in the leg of the plaintiff, as a result of the accident, which required 15 stitches to be treated, and left a scar on the driver, which he needs. Medical follow-up when needed, which makes it clear that the child has been exposed to material damage, which must be guaranteed, as it is a natural result of the harmful act resulting from an accident that traumatized him at the level of his right leg, and he is legally entitled to compensation, which the court estimates at 15,000 dirhams.

She explained that the plaintiff had suffered moral damage, represented in his feeling of panic and panic, as a result of the narrated incident, and he also felt pain and psychological pain as a result of his severe injury, and his feeling of weakening his health condition, as a result of that injury, while he is still a child, and he deserves compensation with him, and the court estimates it at 5000 dirhams, and he must rule The court obliges the two defendants (who caused the accident and the insurance company insured with it) to pay the plaintiff 20,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for material and moral damages.



