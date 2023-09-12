Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7:11 p.m.



| Updated 7:20 p.m.

A sudden hail storm surprised the residents of Murcia and districts, as well as in Molina de Segura and other municipalities, this Tuesday, around 6:50 p.m. The meteorological phenomenon was as brief as it was intense. It lasted just 10 minutes, during which hail the size of chickpeas fell, after which the sky cleared and a light, minor drizzle followed.

The accumulation of water also left some roads flooded in various parts of the Region, such as Rambla de Churra and Avenida del Chorrico de Molina.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) established the yellow alert level for rain and storms in much of the Region of Murcia from 5:25 p.m. to midnight. Specifically, an accumulated rainfall of 15mm is expected in one hour, with a probability of between 40 and 70% in the Altiplano, Vega del Segura, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas.