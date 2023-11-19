Independiente Medellín maintained its paternity in the semester against Atlético Nacional and this Sunday he won his third consecutive Paisa classic, 2-1, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The victory leaves the team led by Alfredo Arias in first place in its home run, B, with six points, and its position in the round-robin phase gives it a sporting advantage over Millonarios, which has the same points.

This Sunday’s duel had an attraction in the stands: once again, fans of both teams could enter the stage, in a ratio of 80-20: the local team, which was the DIM, was the one that could bring the most people.

The fight in the eastern tribune of the Atanasio Girardot

Initially, the game went smoothly. However, before the game there was a violent brawl between red and green fans, which was recorded on social networks:

The fight did not escalate and we will have to wait if the Dimayor decides to sanction Medellín for what happened, because the red club was the organizer of the show.

41,634 spectators arrived at the Atanasio Girardot stadium this Sunday, the best attendance of the second semester in the League and the third best of 2023, surpassed by the final of the first tournament between Nacional and Millonarios (44,157) and that of the classic of the first semester in which Nacional was local (42,314).

