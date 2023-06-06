The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Institute of Applied Technology of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training have concluded; A strategic partnership agreement, which provides for strengthening cooperation in the areas of providing social, humanitarian and national services of common interest; In order to achieve the vision and strategic goals of the two sides, where the agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Director General of the Institute of Applied Technology, and Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs at the Red Crescent Authority, at the Applied Technology Complex in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Dr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Ali, Director of Partnerships and Student Services at the Institute of Applied Technology, and a group of officials.

Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Manan Al-Awar said that the agreement provides for the establishment of the Aoun University Club in the Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and the Red Crescent Club in the applied technology high schools, while enabling the employees of all these institutions affiliated with the Institute of Applied Technology within the “Abu Dhabi Technical” system to participate in the Aoun Prize. for community service, volunteering in and sponsoring the “Red Crescent” programs, as well as providing financial aid or study sponsorships for students of Fatima College of Health Sciences or Abu Dhabi Polytechnic; Those who were unable to pay their tuition fees, in accordance with the policy, standards and controls of the Red Crescent.

Rashed Mubarak Al Mansouri explained that the agreement provides for the cooperation of the two sides to organize training courses and provide consultations for cases nominated by the “Red Crescent”, in addition to implementing fundraising activities and campaigns and establishing support projects in cooperation with “applied technology” partners and institutions, as well as setting up modern donation boxes and devices, and QR code stickers. (QR) of the Authority in the facilities of the Institute and its affiliated institutions, in accordance with the policy and standards of “applied technology”.