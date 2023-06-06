People who receive up to 2 minimum wages or are enrolled in CadÚnico will be able to renegotiate up to R$ 5,000 in 60 installments

The federal government published this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) Provisional Measure No. 1,176, which establishes the debt renegotiation program Desenrola Brasil. Here’s the full from the MP (167 KB).

Announced on Monday (June 6) by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe program wants to take out 1.5 million Brazilians “immediately” from the list of defaulters.

For this, the banks that adhere to the initiative must forgive debts of up to R$ 100. According to the ministry, 1.5 million Brazilians are in this situation.

The people who must Larger values ​​will be divided into two ranges:

TRACK 1

people who receive up to 2 minimum wages or who are enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único);

in this case, the program will offer a guarantee for the renegotiation of debts of up to BRL 5,000 considered the sum of debts;

considered the sum of debts; Debtors who adhere to Desenrola must settle their debts: in cash, with own resources, or; by contracting a new credit operation with an accredited bank. The amount can be divided into up to 60 installments with interest of 1.99% per month .



Qualified financial agents may request FGO guarantee (Operations Guarantee Fund) to finance the settlement of debts.

The renegotiated debt will be exempt from IOF (Financial transaction tax). Renegotiations are planned for start in july.

Debts that have a real guarantee or are related to:

rural credit;

real estate financing;

operations with funding or third party risk; It is

other operations defined in an act of the Minister of State for Finance.

If the contractor defaults, the banks will collect the debt on their own behalf, “the adoption of a less rigorous procedure than that usually employed for the recovery of own credits is forbidden”, says the MP.

TRACK 2

It will be offered for debts contracted at the bank. Unlike people in band 1, the government will not offer FGO guaranteebut will give access to other incentives.

For the renegotiation of debts in band 2 of the Desenrola Brasil program, qualified banks must determine the presumed credit limited to the lowest value between:

the gross accounting balance of credit operations granted within the scope of Desenrola – band 2; It is

the carrying amount of credits arising from temporary differences.

As in track 1, the renegotiated debt will be exempt from IOF.