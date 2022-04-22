According to Fairfield Police, the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and the dog, named “Kurt”, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and recovery at home with his trainer.

Officers were initially called to the home of an elderly victim Wednesday afternoon following a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said that the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.

Officers found the 44-year-old running into the victim’s first home, where they tried and failed to get him out.

When the police and the dog entered the house, the man bit the dog in the face and stabbed him in the left side with a knife, the Associated Press reported.

The man was treated in hospital for unspecified injuries and was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of robbery, harming a police dog, obstruction, and resisting a public servant.

Online prison records showed the man had also previously faced a parole violation.