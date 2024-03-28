The final sentence has arrived for Avni Mecja, the man accused of putting an end to his partner's life Alexandra Elena Mocanu. The story happened in 2022 in Bolzano. Last month the man told the macabre details of the terrible crime in court.

The barmaid was found lifeless in her apartment, wrapped in a blanket. It was a relative of her husband who called the authorities, after the murderer himself had called him to tell him that he would flee because he was “wanted by the police“.

He took possession of Alexandra Elena Mocanu's cell phone, got into her car and fled. After two days, probably aware of what the consequences would be, he was delivered of his own free will. She said that in a moment of anger, with a clouded mind, he repeatedly hit his partner with a hammer. Then he sat next to her and wrapped her in a blanket, her guilt eating away at him. He used his finger to unlock his cell phone and send a text message to his employer, so as to justify his absence. In the end, Avni is given to escape.

Their relationship began in 2020. The woman had it reported for mistreatmentbetween the two there was in fact a no approach. However, she had decided to try again. Love seemed to have returned between them, until Alexandra decided to look for a job and have her own independence. The man began to have paranoia about an alleged relationship between her partner and another man, he stalked her and spied on her.

The Assize Court of Bologna sentenced Avni Mecja to 24 years of imprisonment and compensation of 320 thousand euros for the civil parties and the woman's son. A decision that caused a lot of discussion. Why wasn't he sentenced to life imprisonment? The judge recognized the defendant's generic mitigating factorsas requested by the defense.

