A stewardess was fired after posting a video online in which she appears dancing twerk in the aisle of an airplane of the Alaska Airlines company. After that, the young woman opened a GoFundMe account to earn income while she finds a new job.

The flight attendant, identified as Nelle Diala, had recorded a video for her TikTok account that went viralin which he is seen moving the back of his body in the vehicle two hours before the flight captain arrived.

Diala he danced to celebrate that his probation period had ended in the company. However, those responsible, upon seeing the video, fired her, and the young woman thus lost her dream job just six months after getting it. To the images he added a protesting text: “Ghetto bitch to death, don’t let the uniform fool you.”

The video has accumulated more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments, including some criticism for practicing this type of dance at work and for opening an account to finance his dismissal; He has only raised 182 dollars of the 12,000 he asked for).

In a second video, Diala defends himself and argues: “I can’t even be myself anymore without the world becoming so sensitive. What’s wrong with doing a little twerking before going to work? “People act like they’ve never done it before.”

The video was tagged with #discriminationisreal. “I never thought that a single moment would cost me everything. Losing my job was devastating,” wrote the former Alaska Airlines flight attendant who used her salary to fund her “burgeoning lingerie and dessert businesses.”