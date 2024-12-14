Swiss It is a unique destination in Europe due to its high quality of life and the perfect combination of living in a more than natural environment, with mountains and dream landscapes, and having the possibility of working with enviable conditions and salaries higher than those found in Spain and many other European countries. For this reason, it is one of the countries to which many want to emigrate and live, at least for a while.

Many companies, in fact, have their headquarters there and Switzerland has many job opportunities, especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, banking or technology. However, the beginnings are not easy and the language does not help either and many start with most basic jobsas Ruslana Spaniard who a month ago decided to move to Switzerland and start a new life from scratch.

He has settled in Zurich and from his account TikTok @s0yruslan He has been telling, among other things, how his job search has been. In two weeks he found a job at Just Eat, a food delivery company. “They gave me an official contract, it was the easiest thing I could find,” he explained a few days ago. After recounting his day-to-day work, a few days ago he wanted to upload a video explaining what he earns with this job.

«For starters, not bad at all»

“About two or three weeks ago I applied for Randstad, which is a temporary work page, and they caught me,” he explains at the beginning of the publication, in which he is seen dressed in his work uniform, which is a road helmet and a bright orange coat that follows the company’s image. «You don’t need to have permission so that they hire you and I am hired for about 30 hours, but I can do more,” he explains to his followers.









Ruslan points out that «the only requirement “You have to buy an electric bicycle.” Finally, he explains that he has just received his first paycheck for what he worked in November, the month in which he worked 21 hours (more or less a week). «Here you have what I have earned net. This for 21 hours,” he says while in the video he shows a grid in which you can see that it is 507.15 euros.

«If you calculate a little, 40 hours comes out to 1,000. That’s a week. Four weeks in the month, 4,000 or a little more,” reveals Ruslan, emphasizing that this is “without counting tips», for which he managed to get about 50 more francs (which he gets paid the following month). To this figure we must also add the tips that customers give in cash when delivering orders.

For all these reasons, the young man ends his video considering that «to begin with, not bad». The publication, which exceeded 960,000 views in a few days, has garnered hundreds of comments and many of them have been from users who have questioned whether it is so much money or why the same video does not tell how expensive life is in Switzerland. Others have asked him if the language is a problem, to which he has confirmed that no Spanish is spoken and that English and German are needed.