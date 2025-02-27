I have to admit that I like the Order at home. Having everything in his site gives me a great sense of peace. But what is clear is that if there is a stay in which it is worth investing time to organize, this is the kitchen. From ordering the drawers to get the most out of the fridge to avoid food waste, avoiding chaos in it is indispensable.

In fact, it is one of the areas of the house where we store more products, from food to utensils, so order is vital. In this sense, there is no storage solution that does not come for good, because everything that supposes Maximize space It is an advantage. The shelf for pots and pans is one of my favorites, although I had to choose an auxiliary furniture I keep the cart.

In fact, Aliexpress has in its catalog One of the most beautiful models which mimics those of a well -known furniture store but is potentially cheaper. It costs less than 13 euros And it is available in several colors.

The perfect auxiliary furniture for the kitchen

This car has 3 shelves with capacity for 15 kilos each. Aliexpress





With measures of 40x30x70 centimeters, this model offers great capacity in a small space that makes it appropriate for many kitchens, even the smallest. Offers three large compartments of 15 kilos of individual capacity to save all kinds of products. In addition, it includes wheels to be able to move it easily where we need it. We also like its polished and beautiful surface that avoids wear.

Another of its advantages is that it is Available in various colors To be able to choose the one we like best or the one that best fit with the design of the kitchen or the stay in which we want to include it. And it can also be very useful in the bathroom, for example.





What to keep in a kitchen cart

Although the possibilities are multiple, there are some products that are perfect for storing in these auxiliary kitchen carts. The fruit and vegetables that do not require fridge are some of the foods that are stored in these furniture in most houses. Potatoes, onions and garlic are also very suitable.

Of course, this accessory can also be used as a place to save all cleaning products in an organized way. Thus, rags, cloths and cleaners can be stored here.

