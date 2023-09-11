Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:45



The prices of many basic products have risen considerably. This situation has caused Spaniards to have to adjust their shopping lists. One of the products that has increased in price the most is olive oil. Spanish gastronomy is based on a Mediterranean diet in which olive oil is an essential element in most dishes. This continuous rise in prices and, especially, of products that are used in homes every day, has caused many to complain about the high cost of an essential food such as oil.

The lack of rain and poor harvests are the main reasons why food prices have reached very high levels. A recurring theme in recent months has been how the cost of some foods continues to rise with no hope of stabilizing or lowering. For this reason, many Spaniards wonder how much this type of basic food costs in other neighboring countries.

A young man compares the price of olive oil from Spain with Ireland



A young man has published a video on his TikTok account and has revealed the price of an essential product in Spain such as olive oil and people have reacted indignantly. The boy lives in Ireland and has compared the price of olive oil in the country where he resides with the cost at which this food is sold in Spain.

Carlos says that he had a conversation with a friend about the prices of this type of basic products. “It is true that salaries are much higher, but food prices are also higher,” a friend told this young man. After this conversation, Carlos decided to do some research and compare prices in Spain with those in Ireland and, to do so, he enlisted the help of his mother.

“I called my mother and asked her how much a liter of Extra Virgin oil cost in Spain,” explains Carlos in the video. The mother of this young man lives in Huelva and told her son that she can find a liter of Extra Virgin oil for 8.50 euros. “At a price of gold.” To check the difference, Carlos went to a supermarket in Dublin, the city where he lives, and discovered that the cost of this product was much lower. Here in Dublin, as of August 27, Extra Virgin olive oil is 4.70 euros per liter.

This difference in prices has outraged some users who have criticized the high cost of oil in a producing country such as Spain. “Here they are kidding us with the prices of the shopping basket,” a user responded to the publication. “Do you ship?” another user joked.

Some have commented that the cost of the shopping basket in Spain has become comparable to that of other European countries, but salaries have not followed the same increase.